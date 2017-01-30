Gavin McDonnell’s world title rival fears a ‘robbery’

Rey Vargas says he knows he will have to knock out Gavin McDonnell if he is going to beat him to the WBC super bantamweight title.

Hatfield’s McDonnell will face the Mexican for the vacant title in Hull on February 28.

Rather than respecting McDonnell’s technical skill and durability, Vargas claims the KO will be needed to get the better of the judges at ringside.

The 26-year-old says gym mate Julio Ceja was ‘robbed’ when beaten on points by McDonnell’s twin brother Jamie to the IBF bantamweight title in 2013 in Doncaster and he wants to avoid a similar outcome.

“It’s a risk going to England but I’m not scared,” Vargas said. “I know that I’ll get booed when I go to the ring but I know when I win and step out of the ring they will applaud me.

“I am going to win this fight, even being in his backyard. He has home advantage but I will win.

“I know the judged could be an issue. In fact, a gym mate of mine Julio Ceja fought his brother and won, but they robbed him.

“The idea is to go for the knockout otherwise they could rob you.

“It shows a bit of cowardice - not on him but on his team because they don’t want him to fight outside his country as they know he’ll lose.

“But I do trust that the WBC are fair and they will be neutral.

“The best man will win.”

Vargas has fought twice outside his native Mexico but both times in California.