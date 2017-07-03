Gavin McDonnell coasts through low key return to action

There was something rather bizarre about seeing Gavin McDonnell back at The Dome on Saturday night.

Just four months earlier he stood in a ring at a packed Hull Ice Arena, in the main event, to contest the WBC super bantamweight title with the precociously talented Rey Vargas.

Gavin McDonnell celebrates his win over Simas Volosinas. Picture: Dean Woolley

As the end of boxing's unofficial season approached, he found himself back where his professional career started in a far less high-profile contest.

Across the ring stood Simas Volosinas of Lithuania, a man who had won seven of 68 fights and only once triumphed in his last 41 bouts.

Plenty of credit must go to McDonnell for pushing for a fight when he could easily have sat at home and awaited his next opportunity in the upper levels of the super bantamweight division.

But this is a fighter determined to keep busy and remain in the best possible shape for whatever his storied career delivers next.

Gavin McDonnell has hid hand held aloft following his win over Simas Volosinas. Picture: Dean Woolley

McDonnell needed a workout and that is exactly what he got.

Volosinas was planted in the middle of the ring which allowed McDonnell to dance around him and unleash shots.

The Dunscroft fighter coasted through but was never lazy. The 31-year-old picked his shots superbly and showed excellent foot movement.

McDonnell regularly peppered the body, using his height advantage well and finding his way through Volosinas' guard.

Gavin McDonnell sends in a hefty shot to the body of Simas Volosinas. Picture: Dean Woolley

A stoppage had looked likely in the early rounds but as the bout wore on he knew not to push too hard for what was an unnecessary knockout.

It proved as useful as he had hoped as he comfortably won each of the six rounds - though a cut to the brow following a clash of heads was unwanted.

Any niggling doubts in his mind following defeat to Vargas should have been washed away.

Gavin McDonnell is ready to go again.