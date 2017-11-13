Former world champion Clinton Woods chews the fat with Tony Bellew

Former world champion Clinton Woods is recruiting some big guns to help him market his new biography ‘Into the Woods.’

Here he is with Tony Bellew, who broke off training for his re-match with David Haye, to discuss the book. Bellew, trained by Rotherham’s Dave Coldwell, has been told the Haye fight will go ahead on December 17, despite leaks that his opponent had suffered an injury. Haye was stopped in the 11th round of their last scrap after fighting for much of the bout on one leg, following an Achilles injury.

Meanwhile, Woods was at Hillsborough’s Java Lounge last weekend, promoting his book.

