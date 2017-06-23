Eye, eye: Kell Brook looks well after his eye surgery

Sheffield’s former world champion Kell Brook looked fit and healthy, only days after facial surgery to his eye socket, when he popped into Ryan Rhodes’ Shalesmoor gym to hook up with city boxers Sam O’maison and Razaq Najib.

“Kell had just a bit of bruising and said he felt fine.

“It’s still settling down but the surgeon told him his operation went well,” said Rhodes.

Najib competes for the vacant English featherweight title at Doncaster Dome, on July 1 and O’maison is out again at Ponds Forge Arena, on July 29.

Look out for more in The Star on the pair, soon.

