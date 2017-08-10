Exclusive: Boxer's 'heartless' coma joke enrages Sheffield fighter who is still suffering from serious head injury

A boxer who made a sick joke about an Ingle gym-mate putting a rival "in a coma" has been slammed by another Sheffield fighter still suffering the effects of a life-changing head injury.

Middleweight Tyan Booth, 34, said on social media that after watching world champion Billy Joe Saunders sparring he thought Saunders would do to Chris Eubank Jr what Eubank did to Nick Blackwell "and put him in a coma."

Booth, who is known for his biting wit, then went further, making a crass observation that the Eubank family had benefited from the publicity attached to the Blackwell fight (Blackwell was severely injured against Eubank Jr last year in a fight for the British title at Wembley. Blackwell was placed in a medically induced coma.)

Booth later insisted he meant no disrespect to Blackwell adding: "Hope he makes a good recovery. What hospital is he in, I wanna take him some flowers and grapes."

Blackwell is currently rehabilitating in Bristol.

Booth, who last boxed in June and was himself TKO'd by Eubank Jr in 2013, appeared to try and salvage some personal profile by declaring he had gone to see Barnsley's Lee Noble after he had contracted leukaemia.

His coma remarks, though, infuriated Sheffield's Jerome Wilson who had to have a brain operation after being KO'd in 2014.

Wilson, who also underwent a medically-induced coma, told The Star: "If he knew what living life after a brain injury was like he wouldn't write such cr*p in the first place.

"If you've got nothing constructive and good to say, say nothing at all.

"To say something like that...he has no real respect for another human.

"He'll probably say he meant it as a joke, but jokes are meant to be funny, it just goes to show that his sense of humour is far from normal."

Wilson said he had lost all respect for Booth, who started his pro boxing career 12 years ago and has worked as an interviewer on a boxing video web site.

"As fighters you want to win, your aim is to hit them more than they hit you, while not getting hit back" said Wilson.

"Yes, this brings with it the chance of injuring another or bringing injury to yourself, but making it your sole purpose to put someone in hospital for sport isn't great to have in the back of your mind. It (Booth's post) is a little bit heartless if you ask me.

"I just hope that any fighter who gets into the ring to fight can get out of there afterwards in one piece to see there family, win, lose or draw. Boxing is no joke."

Wilson, 32, is having weekly regular therapy sessions in Sheffield for pain management and "managing other things a bit better each day."

Booth is known for his black comedy.

Asked if he smoked crack, he replied on twitter: "No, but I want to before I die."

Recently, on a video featuring obscene language, Booth revealed he had served a two year ban and 80 hours of community service for drink driving and suggested if he had escaped from police, he might have sweated out the alcohol by running.

Tyan Booth (right) fighting Rotherham's Nav Mansouri

Jerome Wilson after his injury at iceSheffield