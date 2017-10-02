Dronfield’s young boxers refuse to take it on the chin

Dronfield’s amateur boxers have come out fighting after their gym unexpectedly closed, leaving them without a home.

S18 gym was shut, after three weeks notice from the landlords, last Friday.

But on the same night, every seat was packed at the Civic Hall to watch the kids take part in some highly competitive bouts. The club is in talks with local administrators to try and find a new home.

But for now, their future is up in the air.

