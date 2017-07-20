Don’t rule out Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather says Sheffield’s Johnny Nelson

Former Sheffield world champion boxer Johnny Nelson is swimming against the tide of popular opinion over next month’s Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor fight - saying the MMA challenger has a chance of winning.

Many boxing folk scorn the prospect off an upset, but on Sky TV, Nelson said: “One thing you’ve got to look out for, Floyd Mayweather is 40, he’s been out of the ring. I know he’s top tier..but Conor McGregor is a very fast individual. He has power in both hands. We want to see how age has affected Floyd.”

The Sheffielder, who turned 50 in January, added: “In my head Floyd does it hands down, but let’s not forget he’s 40 years old and he’s in against a 29-year-old hungry man that can hit, that’s fit, that fancies it.

“It is not a done deal.”

The one time WBO cruiserweight title-holder, said: “When this was originally touted people thought: ‘No chance, this is ridiculous.’

“Regardless of what you think of this, you are going to watch it.

“You are going to be intrigued. I’ve got to see what happens here.

“It is a great circus to watch, to be involved in.

“But when it gets round to the fight itself, it is the only thing you can’t play at. You can play football, rugby, golf. “You can’t play hitting each other. This is for real once the bell goes.”

* MMA makes its debut at Sheffield Arena this Saturday.

Conor McGregor gestures during a news conference

The ACB Light-Heavyweight title will be on the line when ACB Champion, Thiago Silva, makes the first defence of the belt against undefeated Russian Batraz Agnaev.

