Dennis Hobson column: We’re as good as anyone at security the right fights

Tell us what you know about Sam Sheedy and Liam Cameron and former stablemate Lewis Taylor?

Lewis Taylor isn’t with me now. The job we did with Lewis was as good as anything we’ve done, I don’t see how he’s going to improve by moving.

They might think he’s gone with someone who has access to Sky TV, but Lewis was always a kid where we had to pick and choose his fights. He won an IBO youth belt, an English title, he fought for an IBF inter-continental title, and then I got him in with Tommy Langford for the Commonwealth title where he fell short on points, but his stock rose. We did a good job with Lewis. I like him as a kid, and I think he’s been misinformed and moved in a way that might not work out the best for him. We’ll wait and see but he’s just fought in an eight rounder on an undercard somewhere, so that’s not the most glorious debut.

We’re as good anyone with regards manoeuvring kids, look at what we did with Stuart Hall, Jamie McDonnell, Clinton Woods, Martin Ward who we got a world title fight, even Ross Burkinshaw who over-achieved.

Sam Sheedy, we’ve now got him a shot at the Commonwealth middleweight title on March 18 at Ponds Forge, so there are big things ahead for him. Liam Cameron showed plenty of attitude by going to Australia to face a very big puncher for the Commonwealth title, and his stock is still up there. He’s learned from that fight and he’ll be in the mix again, for a British title at least.

Any good small hall shows in the pipeline in Sheffield?

Ryan Rhodes is doing a show with us at Bramall Lane on February 28, and then March 18 at Ponds Forge, that’s the big one with Sheedy topping the bill fighting for the Commonwealth title, and with a lot of local kids on the undercard. So, there are some great shows in the pipeline for Sheffield.

What future do you see for David Allen after losses to Whyte and Ortiz?

Dave needs someone to look after him, because if he’s not careful people will just be chucking him in for a payday. I turned Dave pro, he’s had outside issues so I said ‘go and try someone else’ and I think he’s had a few different managers or promoters. He’s been in some big fights but not necessarily the best fights for him. Sometimes fighters are too brave for their own good and he needs someone to look after him and watch his back. Someone needs to sit down with him and look after him. I haven’t got the time but my phone is always on, if he wants to ring me.