Dennis Hobson column: Kell Brook should go after Amir Khan, now

Did the fact that Kell Brook was injured against GGG reinforce your view that the fight should not have been made?

Absolutely, and with regards to the towel being thrown in I think Dominic will have already had that in his mind before the fight. Andy Ayling (promoter) put a post on Facebook about the Board knocking back fights when there’s only a few pounds difference. Because this fight was a big money-spinner you have to question it. I’m pleased Kell came through and still has his health, apart from his eye socket issue. He was just getting warmed up and I said he’d probably do OK in the early rounds but Golovkin was too big and a dangerous puncher.

The money he earned could have ended up paying for his long-term care, though. I think it was dangerous. To the detriment of boxing sometimes, fighters are too brave. I’m pleased Dominic did what he did and anyone in their right mind would have done the same. But I question whether the fight should have taken place.

What was your overall impression of the five-rounds?

It was a class welterweight champion but against a class middleweight, with only one outcome. Kell is a stiff puncher at welterweight but he’s not devastating and if you look at Golovkin he takes shots and is rock hard. Kell’s eye injury helped him in some ways because he was starting to get beat up and might have sustained a career-ending injury. Kell is a very talented fighter and Golovkin isn’t a Mayweather or Sugar Ray Leonard; he doesn’t avoid shots, he gets in your face and breaks you down.

Golovkin said afterwards that Kell didn’t hurt him, that he wasn’t big enough and he shouldn’t be campaigning at middleweight. It could have been so much worse and you have to look at the Board and the people around him; they aren’t in the ring taking the punishment.

What should Kell do now?

Kell is a welterweight. Bernard Hopkins talked about legendary fighters moving up the weight categories, but Marvin Hagler was a legend and always stayed at middleweight. I think Kell should stay at welter because there are still good fights for him. If he has to go to light-middle then I’d question him fighting Saul Alvarez because that’s another dangerous one. I think he has to pick his battles, but the one for me is still Amir Khan. That’s a great domestic fight, a big money spinner, a 50-50 fight and Khan’s an elite fighter. There are other fights out there too if he can still safely make welterweight.