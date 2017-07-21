David Allen closes in on Commonwealth title rematch

Have your say

David Allen could be set for a rematch with the man who beat him to the Commonwealth title – if he gets through his test this weekend.

The Conisbrough heavyweight will face Tom Dallas in Essex this weekend as he returns to the ring for the first time since defeat to Lenroy Thomas at Bramall Lane in May.

Allen was out-pointed by Thomas in the Commonwealth title fight after a disappointing performance but could be handed an opportunity to set the record straight.

“A Lenroy Thomas rematch has been mentioned,” he told The Star. “Probably for a Matchroom show in September.

“I’d be well up for that.

“Looking back, I went into the first fight too heavy and I didn’t box well. Lenroy deserved the win.

“I know I can do better and I think plenty of other people know that as well.

“It’d be good to get that opportunity but there are lots of big fights out there to me.

“David Haye has been in touch about potentially fighting Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois has been mentioned.

“Those fights will be further down the line.

“First I know I’ve got to take care of Tom Dallas this weekend.

“It should be a comfortable night for me as long as I’m switched on.

“Dallas is shot, he’s done. This is all about me getting back in the ring and getting a win back.

“I’m not excited for this one. It’s about setting up what is to come.”

Allen could be part of the card at Sheffield Arena in September which has yet to be announced.

Fellow Doncaster fighter Jamie McDonnell will main even the card, defending his WBA bantamweight title against Liborio Solis.