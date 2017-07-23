David Allen charges back in explosive fashion with devastating KO of Tom Dallas

David Allen made an explosive return to action with a savage third round knockout that retired Tom Dallas in Essex.

The Conisbrough heavyweight had been out of the ring since losing to Lenroy Thomas in his shot at the Commonwealth title at Bramall Lane in May.

But the second go at ‘Operation White Rhino’ began in the best possible fashion as he became the latest fighter to fell former contender Dallas.

And the third round stoppage looks set to be the last of Dallas’ career after he announced his decision to hang up the gloves following his tenth defeat in 12 contests.

While the result may not be the most eye-catching given Dallas’ recent form, the overall performance and manner of the knockout will have forced some in the heavyweight division to sit up and take notice of Allen once again.

He toyed with Dallas throughout, keeping his arms by his side and inviting the Kent man to come forward and throw shots.

Allen evaded plenty, bobbing and weaving to nullify his opponent’s attack before popping out the jab with decent accuracy.

He began to land a few good left hooks that rattled Dallas and suggested there would be an early finish.

That came 37 seconds into the third round. Allen swung in two hooks to the body before a superb overhand right that hit flush into Dallas’ jaw and crumbled into the canvas.

Referee Lee Every barely began his count before waving the fight off, handing Allen the 12th win of his career.

A rematch with Thomas for the Commonwealth title potentially awaits Allen in September in Sheffield with promoter Eddie Hearn continuing to provide a guiding hand.

However, he could also be set to settle social media feuds with Tom Little and Ian Lewison.