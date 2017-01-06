Commonwealth title shot for Sheffield’s Sam Sheedy

Sam Sheedy could become Commonwealth middleweight champion on March 18.

The Sheffield middleweight will face a relatively inexperienced Nigerian fighter Abolaji Rasheed at Ponds Forge.

The belt was held by Tommy Langford, who beat Sheedy in a 12-round British title war in November.

But the prestige title is now vacant and the Sheffield Boxing Centre stalwart will never have a better chance to climb up the rankings.

Sheedy, who has a Won 17 Lost 2 record faces Rasheed, who has a relatively modest W8 L2 D1 sheet.

Rasheed has never boxed outside Africa and will be the underdog.

He only began boxing professionally in 2013.

But Sheedy’s trainer Glyn Rhodes says that will mean nothing on the night.

“This boxer will have been lined up for the Commonwealth title on the basis of how good his previous fights were and Africans can be very powerful and explosive. Sam is really delighted.

“He showed he is worthy of the task by the way he competed with Langford, who is rated by some as a possible world title contender. He got in on merit not by default.

“This news has given our whole gym a post Christmas boost and we’re delighted the fight will take place in Sheffield. If he wins this then it throws him right back into the mix for big fights.”

Southpaw Sheedy, 28, will be brimming with confidence after quality performances against Langford, Nav Mansouri and Andrew Robinson.

“it#s fantastic news. I couldn’t be more happy” he said.

Promoter AJ Hobson added nobody would be underestimating Rasheed.

“We might know a lot about him but he has won titles in Africa and Sam certainly won’t be taking anything for granted.”

Hobson said a hefty Sheffield undercard was being formed to support the main event.

