Commonwealth champion targets Kid Galahad showdown

Kid Galahad is on the radar of Doncaster’s Commonwealth featherweight champion Jason Cunningham with manager Stefy Bull keen to make a South Yorkshire showdown.

Cunningham won the Commonwealth title earlier this month by outpointing Ben Jones at London’s historic York Hall.

The 27-year-old became Doncaster’s first ever two weight Commonwealth champion in the process, adding to his reign at bantamweight.

And with manager and trainer Bull looking to line big fights up later this year for his man, he has his sights set on Sheffield ace Galahad.

“The Galahad fight makes sense to me,” Bull told The Star. “Ben Jones had a world ranking with the WBO so Jason has to be on their radar now.

“Galahad certainly will be so why not make it as a world title eliminator?

“He wants to be at the level and he’s shown in the past that he’s capable of being up there.

“We think Jason is too so let’s see who is the best.”

Galahad – real name Barry Awad – was on the verge of a move to world level before being handed a two-year ban for a failed drugs test.

The unbeaten 27-year-old has fought four times since returning from his ban a year ago.

Former ABA champion Cunningham is recovering from a bad cut received in his win over Jones a fortnight ago and Bull is keen to see him rested.

But he also wants to see him rewarded with big fights after picking up a pair of Commonwealth and English title.

Cunningham also went the distance in a British super flyweight title fight with current world champion Kal Yafai 18 months ago.

“He’s done everything the hard way,” Bull said.

“He’s had very little TV exposure and the titles he’s won have come on small hall shows like the one at the weekend.

“He deserves to be in big fights for big titles. Jason has shown he is a quality fighter.”

After Cunningham’s title triumph, Bull saw another of his fighters Robbie Barrett claim the British lightweight title last weekend by beating Scott Cardle in Glasgow.

And he is looking for the hat trick this weekend as Lee Appleyard chases the Commonwealth lightweight title in Liverpool.