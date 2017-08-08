Come on Anthony Joshua - how about recognising Sheffield?

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has got to where he is today, partly through the training programmes centred at the EIS in Sheffield.

But Britain’s best loved boxer and gold medal Olympian doesn’t have much profile in the city, where he fought his second professional fight.

Dennis Hobson is among those that would like to see his profile elevated locally. “He has done a lot of training at the EIS, but the people of Sheffield see little of him” said the promoter. “I think the people of Sheffield deserve to see him establish a presence here.

“He’s based up here, and we have a great tradition in Sheffield of producing champions. Anthony is a fantastic role model and I’m sure he’s benefited from all the success we’ve had in Sheffield.

“It would be great for him to be a role model to some of our up and coming kids, and passing on some of his experience, even though he’s relatively young himself.

“He’s already made for life and it’d be great to see him giving back, and it wouldn’t be too much of a chore for him to do that around Sheffield. So, Anthon, get off your backside, put your back in, and get amongst the people!”

Earlier this week, Joshua revealed how he felt like a “novice” after trainer Robert McCracken gave a damning assessment of his win over Wladimir Klitschko.

“We ticked the entertainment factor, but from a coaching point of view there was a lot of mistakes made, and a lot of things we could do better, and that’s what he looks at” he told Sky. “I was still living off the adulation, thinking: ‘What? This guy’s taking the mick’. But I’m over it now.”

Anthony Joshua during a media day ...in London

Anthony Joshua (left) and Wladimir Klitschko