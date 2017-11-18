Clean sweep for Sheffield boxers on Bramall Lane show

Have your say

There was a unbroken chain of home wins on a Sheffield boxing card this weekend.

Ingle Super flyweight Kyle Yousaf made sure there were no surprises when the took every round in six against West Midlands’ Brett Fidoe.

It was his 12th straight win.

Likewise, bantamweight Loua Nassa’s blotch-free record remained intact after he dismissed Dmitrijs Gutmans, of Latvia, over four rounds.

It meant he has now reached double figures without being troubled.

Super lightweight Atif Shafiq chalked up his 18th career win with a points victory over Cardiff’s Rhys Saunders.

He won all four rounds against the Welshman, who has been defeated in eight of his 12 outings.

Also on the Clifton Mitchell show at Bramall Lane, featherweight Razaq Najib outpointed Jamie Speight 39-37.

Devon-based Speight had an unusual W15 L15 record before climbing between Sheffield United’s ropes.

Afterwards Najib said: “I boxed a top lad with bags of experience.

“He was a live opponent that has been in with the top boys.

“I got the rust off me move on to the next one.

“I would like to thank everyone that come to support me without you guys I wouldn’t be able to do it.

“I would like to thank my trainers Ryan Rhodes and Mark Willie for all the work they put in.

Najib is now W7 L2 - and says he plans to take over the 57kg division.

With Blly Joe Saunders, Junior Witter and Kid Galahad in the crowd, there was disappointing news for ambitious Sam o’maison.

His scheduled date with Edvinas Puplauskas was scratched from the card when the Lithuanian pulled out.

That meant his chance for a tune-up before a likely English title assault had disappeared.