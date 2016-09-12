Brave Kell Brook backs charity event for Dronfield’s Madison, 7

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Kell Brook had his own health concerns on Saturday, as he took a mauling at the hands of Gennady Golovkin.

But the big-hearted world champion’s reputation was as strong as ever at Dronfield’s Akademy gym, where he had donated memorabilia for a very special auction.

Sheffield world champion Brook and Dronfield-born footballer Gary Cahill were among those to have donated prizes to help raise funds for the “Medicine for Madison” campaign.

Seven year old Madison, daughter of boxing gym owners Andy and Fallon, has contracted suspected Lyme’s Disease and her family has been raising money for her to receive treatment at a specialist centre in America.

Saturday’s charity event, which included an outdoor boxing and martial arts exhibition, provided a contribution of £3,000 towards the costs of travel and the drugs.

The family plan to fly out to the States on September 20 and have a first consultation two days later in Washington DC.

Madison is thought to have been bitten by an infected tick four years ago, when she was playing in fields in Eyam, Derbyshire.

* Brook was due to undergo an operation on Monday on his fractured eye socket.

The Boxing News 24 website signalled that a recovery period could take many months. “It’s a serious and potentially career ending injury. We’ll have to see whether Brook’s eye can be repaired so that he can continue fighting” said the site.

“Former welterweight champion Antonio Margarito came back from a fractured orbital bone to resume his career, but he was out of the ring for an entire year and he needed three separate surgeries to repair the problem. If Brook’s injury isn’t as bad, then perhaps he’ll be able to return to the ring sooner. I wouldn’t imagine that we’ll be seeing him anytime soon though; not with him having to come back from eye surgery.

“That’s going to likely be a lengthy process before he can come back.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “Kell stepped up and fought the best, he was ahead on the scorecards but at the end of the day his eye socket has gone.

“He would fight all night but – I know the fans want to see the fight go on as long as possible – but you can’t be fighting a guy like Golovkin when you can’t focus on the guy.

“Kell deserves a huge amount of respect and I believe he is still one of the best fighters in the world. For five rounds he has given Golovkin a hell of a fight.”

Brook says an early diagnosis suggested he will make a “full recovery.”

“Thanks for the Tweets. I’m out of the hospital. Need op but will be fine and I’ll be back. Sorry, I couldn’t bring it back home tonight,” said Brook on his Twitter feed.

