Boxing obituary: Sheffield loses fight scene character

Dennis Hobson senior - one of the most colourful characters in the history of Sheffield boxing - has passed away.

Mr Hobson, father of the city fight promoter of the same name, died on Wednesday.

He was in his 80s and had been ill for some time.

The son announced his death on Facebook: “I’ve lost the most amazing man in my life tonight. (My Dad.) Thank you to all my friends for all your support.”

Tales of the life and times of the Birley boxing enthusiast, promoter, manager, and scrap metal man are legendary - he certainly ruffled some feathers in his younger days, attracting a considerable reputation.

There were tributes today for Mr Hobson, who in his younger days was often to be seen at a greyhound track or casino.

Dennis Hobson Senior, missed by friends and family in Sheffield's boxing community

Clinton Woods, whom Dennis Junior helped towards a world title, posted on Facebook: “Lost a great friend; stood by me from day one RIP Dennis Hobson Snr you will be missed.” Another former world champion Glenn McCrory said: “So very sorry for your loss Dennis. Prayers are with you and your family.”

Middleweight Lewis Taylor, who recently left Hobson’s stable wrote: “Sorry to hear about your loss Dennis. My thoughts are with you and your family.”

Former Amir Khan manager Asif Vali said: “Very sad to hear my good friend Dennis has lost his dad and gone to heaven. ‘Pops’ well known in boxing and in Sheffield always lit up the room would burst into a song and had the most amazing stories to tell, no more suffering.”

Boxer Lee Connelly added: “RIP Dennis, nice man every time I met him.”

Dennis Hobson jnr

Ex-champion Ross Burkinshaw posted: “RIP my friend. A legend and true gentleman. A pleasure to spend time with. We will miss your stories.”

Jason Pardoe added: “Very sad news, that was my introduction to boxing at Richmond boys. RIP.”

Hobson senior once told The Star how he got his son involved in the sport: “I had a big garage, a double garage and I got some gear, a punch bag, a punch ball and gloves. He was about 10 or 11 and he started there.

“I paid for this scouts hall at the church at Richmond. We bought the tackle and we had an amateur boxing club there. That’s how our Dennis got interested.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene