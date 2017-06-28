Boxing: ‘New world champion’ for Sheffield!

Sheffield has a new world champion in its midst.

Billy Joe Saunders is now training at the history-making Ingle gym in Wincobank - home of recently-deposed IBF king Kell Brook.

Saunders, 27, is WBO middleweight title holder, a belt that might interest Brook in the years to come as he goes up the weight divisions.

Gym trainer Amer Khan said: “He needed to get away from London and focus on his training without any distractions.”

“Dom Ingle has got a no nonsense disciplined approach that’s always worked in getting boxers fit and ready.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve felt as excited about going to the gym - this partnership could be very good.

“He’s already a big hit in the gym.”

Saunders, from Hertfordshire, is living near the gym for the training camp, ahead of a scheduled defence in London in September.

“He’s really focused and on it!

“Dom’s got a training plan and dietician on board” said Khan.

Saunders, who has been WBO champion, since 2015, says he’ll benefit from being away from home and that it was good to be in a gym where a role model like Brook operated.

Saunders is ranked as the world’s fourth best middleweight by The Ring magazine.

