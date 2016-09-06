Boxing: Lee Appleyard will learn from defeat - Stefy Bull

Rotherham’s Lee Appleyard is devastated after losing his first crack at a title.

But promoter Stefy Bull says the 28-year-old super featherweight will learn from the experience.

Appleyard was stopped by Manchester’s Chris Conwell in a Central Area super featherweight title bout at Doncaster Dome.

It was his second loss in a promising 10-fight career.

Appleyard was caught by a good shot and went down to the canvas but got straight back up again before eventually being stopped on his feet two minutes into round six.

“Hopefully he will now listen to me when I tell him to stop being too brave,” said Bull.

“Lee has all the attributes you need to be successful and will have learned a lot from this experience.

“He and all of us were devastated by the result, but he will have learned a lot from this.”

Rotherham-based Serge Ambomo, the former Cameroon Olympian, boxed his first fight since the duel wth Jerome Wilson in 2014, which saw Wilson badly injured and forced to give up the sport.

He beat Edvinas Puplauskas, a Lithuania super welterweight.

Bull said it was the typical “crash, bang wallop style” from the African, who is hoping to earn a living as an ‘way’ fighter in the sport.