Boxing: Jason Cunningham ready to create his legacy

Jason Cunningham admits he has one eye on his boxing legacy as he prepares to challenge for the Commonwealth featherweight title this weekend.

The Woodlands fighter heads to London’s historic York Hall on Saturday night to face Ben Jones for the vacant title.

Cunningham has already held the Commonwealth title at bantamweight.

And he says the chance to make history is a major motivation heading into the weekend.

“I’m at the stage of my career where I’m thinking about the legacy I’m going to leave,” Cunningham told the Free Press.

“I was ABA champion and now I’ve got the opportunity to be a two-weight Commonwealth champion.

“No one from Doncaster has done that before so it’s a big motivation for me.

“There is also the chance to really open some doors at featherweight and potentially start something special at this weight.

“I’m not looking past Ben Jones at all. I know I’m in for a tough night.

“I’m very confident of winning it though and it’ll be brilliant to make history.”

Cunningham has not had to look far for inspiration for his legacy during his training camp for this fight.

Overseeing the final fortnight of his training has been Denaby’s former Commonwealth champion Jon Jo Irwin, with usual trainers Stefy Bull and Ray Doyle away.

“It’s been great working so closely with Jon Jo for this fight,” he said.

“He’s a cracking bloke and I can learn plenty from him.

“He’s been there and done it. He held the same Commonwealth title that I’m fighting for so it’d be great to follow in his footsteps.”

Opponent Jones has won 22 of his 29 fights, stopping ten early. The 34-year-old is a former British champion at super featherweight and held an IBO International title at lightweight.

Cunningham said: “It’ll be interesting to see how he does coming down in weight at his age.

“Usually you’re going up in weight as you get older.

“He’ll be bigger and probably be stronger but I fancy I’ll have speed and sharpness on my side.

“I’m confident of getting the win, even if I’m going away to do it.”