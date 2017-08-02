Boxing: Hard hitting Sam can bring prestige belt home to Sheffield

Ryan Rhodes respects the fact that his fighter Sam O’maison is going to be competing against a man with a serious knock out record.

His opponent Luca Giacon has recorded 25 stoppages out of his 29 wins, which tells you he has undoubted power.

But trainer Rhodes has no doubts the Sheffield fighter has even more brute force that he can call upon.

“These two fighters are closely aligned, they are very evenly matched” he said.

“But we have studied Giacon and I think the difference is that Sam can hit so much harder than this kid.

“I have never known a light welterweight hit this hard. I have had him on the pads and I know first-hand what Sam has got.

“I know that Giacon has got 25 stoppages to his name, but I guarantee you when he feels the power of Sam, in the first, second or third round, he’s going to think: ‘What is this in front of me?’ “

The Briton fights the Spaniard in Malaga for the IBF International super lightweight title.

The venue is a basketball arena - and a hostile reception is likely for the 26-year-old challenger, who lives in Waverley.

“They (the Spanish fans) can be as noisy as they want, we are not bothered - they are not going to get in the ring to help their man.

“Sam has a very strong mentality, he is also confident in his ability. He knows how good he is.”

That confidence has been enhanced by O’maison’s training camp.

His last sparring sessions were against the unbeaten Newcastle lightweight Lewis Ritson, who challenges Darfield’s Robbie Barrett for the British title on September 16.

“Sam and Lewis have shared 36 rounds over the last three weeks and it was great sparring. It was never going to be easy against a partner like Lewis, but it was great preparation for them both.”

n Brampton’s Josh Wale will defend his British bantamweight title against Birmingham’s Don Broadhurst on the Joseph Parker v Hughie Fury WBO heavyweight title fight at Manchester Arena on September 23. The event will be broadcast on ITV Box Office.

Wale won the belt on July 1 against Scotland’s Jamie Wilson with a unanimous decision at Doncaster Dome.

Meanwhile Doncaster’s Gavin McDonnell is back competing before Sky Sports cameras soon, says handler Stefy Bull.

McDonnell lost to Rey Vargas in a battle for the WBC super bantamweight tile in February, in Hull.

“Our world title dream hasn’t finished yet. He’s working hard in the gym with trainer David Coldwell - announcement soon” said Bull.