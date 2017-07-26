Boxing: Former trainer reveals he advised Curtis Woodhouse to remain retired

Boxing coach and manager Dave Coldwell has revealed he advised footballer-turned boxer Curtis Woodhouse from returning to the ring.

And the Rotherham cornerman declined an invitation to train the one time Sheffield United midfielder after he decided to mount a come-back after three years in retirement. He is now scheduled to be on a Stefy Bull promotion in Doncaster on September 2.

Woodhouse, 37, is back in training at Coldwell’s Rotherham gym, under the wing of Richard Towers.

Coldwell disclosed: “When he asked me to work with him again I said no. I didn’t want anything to do with it. My job had been accomplished with him, that’s how I felt.

“I took him from his first fight (September 2006) to the British super lightweight title win over Darren Hamilton in (February) 2014. I said back then that Curtis could never out-do that feeling. I wanted him to walk away after Hamilton, but he is a grown man and wanted a crack at the Commonwealth title.

“I didn’t want him to fight Willie Limond (June 2014) and defeat to him tarnished it all, a bit.”

Woodhouse ‘retired’ from campaigning after Limond but got itchy feet to return and relatively recently, asked Coldwell to assist. “I said I’d be there for him as a mate but training him was not something I wanted to do. I respect his decision and he trains at my gym with Richard and is coming on well. Richard is doing a great job with him.

“One thing you can say about Curtis is that you can never write him off. I think he wants to win titles and I hope he does.”

Coldwell described Woodhouse as “a driven man.”

“He was in football and he was when he originally came into boxing and everybody at that time said he was nuts to do that.

Curtis Woodhouse displays his belt at Bramall Lane

“He loves a challenge and gets a buzz out of fighting. But it is very hard coming back after a few years out. For him or any fighter. My advice was not to - but he’s his own man.

“He loves to prove people wrong, that is what he does best and I want him to succeed.

Was Woodhouse disappointed at Coldwell declining the training role? “No, he understands my perspective - that the Curtis Woodhouse story was perfect when he won the British title.”

Woodhouse, had a Won 22 Lost seven fight career. He won the English super lightweight title in 2012.

Coldwell, who trains world champion Tony Bellew, is also hoping to steer Rotherham’s England lightweight champion Lee Appleyard to a British title and is looking to progress Belper’s Midlands welterweight area champion Ryan Fields.