Boxing exclusive: Kell Brook could ring the changes

Kell Brook is pondering significant changes to his future boxing career and revealed he had considered quitting the sport.

The former Sheffield world champion revealed that he will be mulling over key adjustments to give him the chance to be successful again at elite level.

A heartbroken Brook lost his IBF crown to American Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane in May, fracturing an eye socket for a second consecutive bout.

Hanging up the gloves “did occur to me” he said. “After the Spence fight I was in hospital having scan, finding out my eye had been broken, my Mum and Dad were talking about me retiring. I thought about my career, how I started off against Peter Buckley (Don Valley Stadium, 2004) how everything had flashed by and wondering where all that time had gone.

“I was thinking about whether to retire especially after the camp I’d had, it wasn’t the best. I had been ill three times during the run-up. But I am going away to clear my mind and maybe when I come back I’ll change some things. Maybe big things.”

Asked specifically whether he meant changing division to super welterweight or if he was considering more significant alterations in coaching personnel, the Ingle veteran said: “I’ll come back clear-minded about everything and do what I think is right.

“At the moment I don’t know what is going to happen. Like I say, I will be thinking about a lot of things.”

Brook, 30, admitted making 10st 7lbs “killed him” but added: “If the right fight came along it would be something I’d have to think about.”

Referring to possibly campaigning at 11st, he said: “They are bigger guys, taller, stronger and it is going to be tough to go that extra gear.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene