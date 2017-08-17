Boxing: English title opportunity for Sheffield fighter

Sam O'maison will box for the English light welterweight title in October or November.

The Ryan Rhodes-trained southpaw has bounced back from a defeat in Malaga, Spain to Luca Giacon for the IBF International belt on August 5 straight into a golden opportunity, domestically.

However it is unlikely he will be fighting the reigning champion, Akeem Ennis Brown.

Brown, aged 21, took the strap off Glenn Foot in July, but says O'maison, he is now going to vacate.

"The word from his camp is that he is too young and inexperienced to fight me, which is strange considering he beat Foot.

"But I will fight anybody anywhere - and it's fantastic to have a chance to win the English title."

O'maison, who has won 14 and lost two, has been mandatory challenger for some time, although that fact has not been widely known.

At this moment, he doesn't know, who, where or when he will fight, though.