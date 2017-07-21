Boxing champ Nav feared he’d never walk properly again

When fighter Navid Mansouri’s Achilles tendon snapped in March 2016, he wondered whether he’d every be able to walk again properly - let alone return to the boxing ring.

But a combination of a surgeon’s skills and his own healing powers has seen him put the horror injury behind him.

And he will be back in competitive action at Ponds Forge Arena, Sheffield on July 29.

“At the time I wondered whether it (boxing career) was all over because I couldn’t even walk and was in a lot of pain” recalls the 28-year-old from Kimberworth, Rotherham

“People said I’d be back, but in the back of my head I wasn’t sure.

“Chris Blundell a Sheffield Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, did a great job in key hole surgery and it looks good and feels great.”

Mansouri, who hasn’t boxed since beating Sam Sheedy for the English super welterweight title two years ago this month, says: “There will be ring rust when I come back but I missed out a lot and I want to come back and put a show on.

“I wish I’d boxed more since I started (18 fights since 2009) but injuries have held me back.

“I should have been in some serious fights by now.

“The biggest one that never happened was against Liam Smith for the British title he went on to fight Canelo (Saul Alvarez, 2016.) If I’d have beaten Smith it would have been me, and that’s very frustrating.

“But now I am going to pick up where I left off. It’ll be a six rounder (against Londoner Jordan Grannum) then an eight and then straight in for a British title.”

Asked if he’d fight Sheedy again - there has been a long-standing dispute over his win over the Wisewood man - he said: “Only if he comes down to light middleweight. I want to achieve things at light middle before moving up. I am not fussy who I fight in that division- whoever is holding the belt.”

Mansouri has been living, training and sparring in Marbella, sponsored by MTH Global.

“I haven’t felt it hard to get back, in fact it doesn’t feel like I’ve been out. I came to Sheffield to get the all clear on my Achilles tendon and after the doctor gave me the green light it was a huge relief and I’ve been really happy.”

* Danny Toombs fights on the same show as Nav - six years to the day since his last appearance.

The Sheffield light heavyweight - who has competed in MMA - takes on Sussex opponent Callum Ide at Ponds Forge.

His last boxing match was against Stannington’s Billy Boyle at Don Valley stadium.

Toombs will be hoping to enhance a Won six, lost one, drawn two record.

Meanwhile Conisbrough heavyweight David Allen is back in the ring on Saturday night, he takes on Tom Dallas from Kent, at the Brentwood Centre, Essex.

