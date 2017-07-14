Boxing can be life or death - it's not a fake sport like wrestling, says Kid Galahad

Kid Galahad rides into the unknown tomorrow night.

Normally, the unbeaten Sheffield featherweight has a handle on the make-up of his opponent.

But against a Mexican with a changeable style, the Ingle man confesses late decisions on strategy may have to wait until the first round, at Wembley Arena.

He takes on Jose Cayetano - a foe he simply HAS to overcome if his dreams of a world title are to gain quick momentum.

“Cayetano has been in with the top dogs, Leo Santa Cruz, (WBA Super World featherweight title holder, who beat Carl Frampton) and other big Mexican names” said Galahad.

“He also gave Scott Quigg a hard time (the Bury man stopping him in round nine.)

Jose Cayateno

“He is a good fighter, has a great pedigree; and I’ve never seen one that is not tough coming from Mexico.”

Galahad expects Cayetano will be a difficult fighter to read: “He could come forward but can switch to boxing southpaw and change his style.

“I don’t really know what to expect to be honest, he is so unpredictable.

“When I get in I’ll find out what he is good out what he’s not, and then dictate what happens..

“It is a big stage and winning this title (vacant IBF Inter-Continental featherweight strap) will take me towards a mandatory and then a world shot.”

The fight on ITV Sport is Pay Per View.

Galahad said he had no problem with the pay TV concept.

“Have you seen the wrestling, loads of people view that, that’s not even real while boxers are risking their lives.

“People will pay money to see fake sports, but they get more value for money with boxing.

“Look at the main fight on the show (Chris Eubank Jr v Arthur Abraham.)

“Everybody knows Abraham doesn’t take a backward step and is a one punch KO man while Eubank is great to watch and alwyas very very aggressive. That will be great to watch, as my fight will be.

“Boxers cannot have an ‘off’ night or you get beaten or badly hurt. It is very dangerous. “

Galahad, who has been sparring with Rotherham’s Atif Shafiq and (Midlands area champion) Lyon Woodstock from Leicester knows the importance of his 23rd fight, TV or not.

“I have to be up there (with the elite.)

"Everybody has their time, for some it might take a little longer than others, but a good athlete never gives up until he gets there. I have patience - if you don’t have that it messes you up.”

He admitted he would have butterflies in the run-up o the contest but said: “It’s weird, I am that focused when I go in there I just seem to forget what I am feeling.”

So, can he force his 14th stoppage?

“That’s not important to me: I just want to win, and win in style.”

*Galahad has a new room-mate at his house near the Ingle gym - WBO World middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Not that he sees much of him.

He is a committed athlete, says the Sheffielder.

“He is a nice kid. He trains twice a day, sleeps and eats - that’s all he does.”

*Jose Cayetano is used to campaigning in the lower weight division of super bantam.

At 30, he is three years older than Galahad.

His first and only experience of boxing in England was at Manchester Arena, in the loss to Quigg, who Galahad would dearly love lock horns with.

Cayetano is an inch or so smaller than Galahad, but ande has an inferior KP per centage.