Boxing body to probe Sheffield fighter’s ‘trash tweet’

Tyan Booth - who posted a tweet about how a Sheffield gym-mate could put a rival boxer into a coma - will have to account for his remarks at a hearing of the British Boxing Council’s Central Area Committee.

The sport’s administrators say they have been “advised of the incident and Mr Booth will be dealt with by way of hearing in due course.”

Booth, 34, wrote on social media that after watching world champion Billy Joe Saunders sparring he thought Saunders would do to Chris Eubank Jr what Eubank did to Nick Blackwell “and put him in a coma.” A second post attacked the integrity of the Eubank family.

His remarks were treated as a joke by some, one twitter reader describing Booth as “the Frankie Boyle of boxing.”

But others suggested he should be taken to task, given the history of injuries caused to boxers, including Sheffield’s own Jerome Wilson, who was put in a medically-induced coma and is still suffering the affects of a brain injury.

One tweeter wrote: “When a fighter in the public eye like @TyanBooth makes such inappropriate comments should they be reprimanded?”

Les Potts, Area Secretary of the Central Area Council, told The Star Booth would: “appear before the Council for conduct detrimental to the interests of the sport and if found proven the Council can consider a number of penalties, including - withdrawal of licence, fine, reprimand.”

The Ingle boxer, who has a Won 12, Lost 11, drawn five record, has had two fights this year. Before that, he hadn’t fought since 2014. He has been calling out English champion Ted Cheeseman, English Super Welterweight champ.

But Cheeseman reminded him he’d won three fights out of his last 18 - and told him he wasn’t worthy of a shot.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene