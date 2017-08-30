Boxer Billy Joe Saunders’ tuna birthday bash!

Have your say

Billy Joe Saunders had to limit his 28th birthday celebrations today - as he put himself through the Ingle gym’s hot weather training camp in Fuerteventura.

Coached by Sheffield’s Dom Ingle, the unbeaten WBO world middleweight champion boxer had little time for anything other than nutritious food and exercise.

Saunders defends his title against American Willie Monroe Jr in London on September 16.

Sheffield’s Kid Galahad tweeted that there would be no birthday cake “until Sept 17th, when we will have a double celebration.”

And Saunders admitted the best he could hope for was “a tin of tuna.”

