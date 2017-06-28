Birthday boy Kyle on his way to boxing stardom in Sheffield

One of Sheffield’s brightest boxing prospects turns 24 years old today.

Kyle Yousaf has built up 11 straight wins at super flyweight (8 stone 3lbs) and is being groomed to follow in the footsteps of great city boxers of past and present.

The ‘Golden Kid’ recorded his latest victory on the Kell Brook v Errol Spence Jr fight at Bramall Lane stadium, on May 27, against Louis Norman, who had a Won 11 Lost three Drawn one record.

Yousaf’s last four opponents have had winning records - but they call came unstuck to the fighter with a 45 per cent knockout ratio.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene