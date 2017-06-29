Big Doncaster boxing show: Josh Wale told to ‘Keep calm and carry on’

Josh Wale can take his place among the best bantamweights in the world - if he can keep the red mist at bay.

That’s the verdict of trainer and manager Stefy Bull who will help guide the Barnsley fighter through his shot at the British title in Doncaster this weekend.

Bull teamed up with Wale and his dad and trainer Mick almost 18 months ago and has been impressed by what he has seen the 29-year-old produce technically in the gym. But he admits he has also been frustrated by Wale’s habit of throwing the game plan out of the window to get involved in a scrap.

Bull is convinced Wale, from Brampton, can go well beyond British title level if he sticks to the sort of boxing skill he has shown in sparring against the likes of world champion Jamie McDonnell.

“If Josh Wale does what he does in sparring with these top kids, Josh Wale can be world class,” Bull said. “It’ll only be the start.

“But that’s down to him. When he gets hit on the nose, it’s what he wants to do, not what me and his dad want him to do.

“For the last 12 months or so I’ve been trying to get him to do what his dad has been trying to get him to do for the last 20 years.

“If he does what we’re seeing in sparring, Josh Wale is world class. “He’s got it in him.

“On fight night, we just don’t know what is going to happen.”

Wale has an excellent opportunity to show he can stick to the plan this weekend when he faces Scotland’s Jamie Wilson at The Dome for the vacant British title.

Wilson is far less experienced than Wale and has previously fought only two opponents with winning records in his 11 fight pro career.

Gavin McDonnell, who is on the undercard, will be rooting for Wale.

“There will be no one cheering Josh more than me,” he said.

“I had respect for him before but when you share the ring in those fights there’s a lot more respect there.

“Now I’ve got to know him more, see more of him, see him in the gym, I do genuinely hope he pulls it off.

“This is his time. He’s in the home corner.”

In the build-up to the fight, Wale has sparred McDonnell and his twin brother [IBF bantamweight champion] Jamie.

And McDonnell has been impressed with the improvement he has seen since their last meeting.

He said: “What I’m seeing in the gym is not the Josh Wale I know.

“He’s a decent boxer, he’s not just a hard man.

“I’ll be rooting for him and I wish him all the best.”

McDonnell is in a tick-over fight on the nine fight show.