Banger Ben records fine win at Barnsley

Barnsley middleweight banger Ben Davis inflicted a career-first stoppage on an experienced opponent at Barnsley Metrodome.

The 27-year-old stopped Lithuanian Deividas Sajauka, near the end of round three in a scheduled six round contest.

Davis nicknamed ‘Jack the Lad’ bounced back after losing to Joe Mullender at York Hall, Bethnal Green in his last fight, last year.

He has split his last six results, three wins and three losses, and has an overall record of won eight, lost three and drawn one.

Trainer Dave Hulley tweeted: “Very good stoppage win for Ben Jack Davis in Barnsley against a kid who had never been stopped before #flatcaparmy #freedom boxing gym.”

Promoter Carl Greaves added: “Ben Davis is back with a bang becoming the first man to stop Deividas Sajauka a man whose has been in with the best in Britain.”

The 32-bout away fighter has been in with the likes of Eckington’s Callum Hancock, Reece Cartwright, of Leeds and Andrew Robinson of Redditch.

Sheffield welterweight Jayce Dixon enjoyed a points win over Fonz Alexander, of Newark - his third professional victory.

Barnsley’s Jack Churchill chalked up his sixth straight win on the same bill, with the second stoppage of his eight-fight career.

The 24 year old TKO’d Russ Midgley in round three of a scheduled eight rounder in the featherweight contest.

Midgley, 33, from Leeds, has a losing record of 12 losses out of 15, and this was the fourth time he’d been stopped.

He was beaten by Sheffield’s Razaq Najib last year.

n Westfield’s Lee Connelly is slated to box at York Hall, Bethnal Green, on Saturday, against undefeated welterweight prospect Joe McCory, from Peckham.

Connelly, 28, snapped a losing streak with a victory over Ross Jameson in Manchester on September 2 and is anxioux to see his career go on an uphill trajectory.