Australian title fight for Sheffield’s Liam Cameron

Sheffield’s Liam Cameron has been awarded an astonishing title fight - 10,500 miles away from home.

The Manor Park super middleweight (W19 L4) will contest the vacant Commonwealth title with unbeaten 25-year-old Aussie Zac Dunn in Melbourne on November 23.

The 22-win home fighter, who is International Boxing Organization world title holder, will be the bookies’ favourite.

But Cameron’s trainer Chris Smedley says most of his wins have come over inferior opponents who wouldn’t register on the UK fight scene.

“Over there, Dunn is as popular as Anthony Joshua is over here, but he’s not boxed anybody yet other than maybe Max Bursak, who Martin Murray turned over,” he said.

“So this is a golden opportunity for Liam because this kid has a padded record and is really beatable.

“Liam has been beaten, but he’s never been dropped or hurt. He will be taking this opportunity with both hands.”

Cameron, who is no fan of flying to the point where he takes his family on overseas holidays by coach, said he would arrive in Australia nine days before the fight. “That will be way enough time for recovery. This is a great fight, I’ve watched him and I know I can beat him I seen flaws he’s made for my style.

“As for the flying, I am just going to have to bite the bullet” said the 25 year old.

The Manor Park man has not boxed this year and has considered retiring from the sport - but this chance has certainly reinvigorated him.