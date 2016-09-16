American market will warm to Kell Brook after Gennady Golovkin defeat

If America didn’t know exactly who Kell Brook was before, they do now.

While the Sheffield fighter was stopped in five rounds against Gennady Golovkin, he put up a brave display and was on even terms until an eye socket injury forced his trainer to throw in the towel.

Brook’s bravery and Golovkin’s continuing KO excellence, was watched live by 843,000 HBO viewers with the replay adding a further 593,000, according to the website Philboxing.com.

“When you consider that there was substantial money paid out by Sky customers, a live gate of almost 20,000 and TV Azteca getting over 1.5 million viewers it was a very lucrative fight” said the site.

Meanwhile Oscar De La Hoya, who won ten world titles in six different weight classes, said Brook exposed some chinks in the Kazakh’s armour.

“Golovkin looked vulnerable against the first real fighter who can move” he said.

Brook is likely to be a visitor to Sheffield United’s ground for the weekend match against Peterborough.