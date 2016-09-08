A Kell Brook win will be ‘biggest boxing upset ever’

Kell Brook has revealed the sense of “fear” he is feeling as he prepares to challenge Gennady Golovkin on Saturday.

The 30-year-old steps up two weight divisions to middleweight to challenge the IBF and WBC champion, the fighter considered the most dangerous in the sport. Kazakhstan’s Golovkin has never been taken beyond 11 rounds and has stopped 32 of his 35 opponents.

Brook will fight 13lbs above the division in which he has built his reputation, but remains confident despite his wariness of the task ahead.

“There is fear with me with me in this fight, but that’s going to make me so sharp on the night,” he said ahead of the date at London’s 02 Arena.

“Having that fear is healthy, and it’s going to be good for me to be sharp and switched on. This is for me to shock the world, and no better than the most feared man in boxing. Fighters give titles up to avoid him. People talk about me coming up to this weight: what a win that’s going to be.

“I’m passionate about doing something no other British fighter has done. It’s going to be the biggest upset ever. I’m ready to rip those titles away from Golovkin. I’ve prepared myself mentally, physically.”

During the fighters’ head-to-head, Brook appeared to have a bigger build than his 34-year-old opponent, a career middleweight.

With the reputation Brook has built as the IBF welterweight champion and his attempt to step up in weight, Saturday’s fight has perhaps become the biggest of Golovkin’s career.

The Kazakh spoke earlier in the week of his satisfaction at fighting for the first time in the United Kingdom and continued the charm offensive in the limited English that has made him so popular in America.

“I feel very comfortable,” he said. “This is an amazing city, I feel like (I’m at) home.

“I’m very happy to be here. I love the people in London. It feels great, like my second home. I respect Kell Brook. He’s said he’s ready for me: I’m ready for him.

“I’m not scared. I respect my opponent because I understand the situation. He’s very strong, he’s a very good fighter. This is boxing, (but) no, I’m not scared.”