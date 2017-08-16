2014: The day Kell Brook became king

Have your say

Three years ago, today, Kell Brook found boxing's holy grail.

The Sheffield welterweight became world champion after out-pointing American Shawn Porter in Carson, California, in only his second fight outside of Britain.

He held on to the belt until losing to another American Errol Spence Jr, in May.

In the Porter fight, Brook won 117-111 and 116-112 on two judges' cards, although interestingly, the British judge scored it a 114-114 draw.

The victory sparked some memorable celebrations in the ring.

And questions intensified about a possible bout with Amir Khan - which never happened.

Brook, who turned 31 this summer, went on to successfully defend the IBF strap three times before falling to Spence, at Bramall Lane.

