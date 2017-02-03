Sheffield Steelers Wheelchair basketball team bid for repeat of 2012 EuroCup glory as they kick off this year’s event at Ponds Forge

EuroCup Wheelchair basketball is coming to Sheffield - for the second time.

Sheffield Steelers Wheelchair Basketball Club will host a preliminary round of the 2017 EuroCup tournament at Ponds Forge on March 9 and 10.

The club will be hoping for a repeat of the events of 2012 when they last staged the event, and went on later that year to be crowned Champions of Europe.

Teams from Russia, Greece, Poland and France will play in Sheffield, each team playing four games over the two days.

Pictured is the triumphant Steelers team from 2012.