This time we'll get it right: Sheffield Sharks boss

The DBL Sharks Sheffield will be looking to avenge a heavy early-season defeat to Leicester Riders in a rematch between the two sides at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield tonight.

Sharks face Leicester for the second time this season after losing 54-85 to the Riders in September's British Basketball League season opener, and head coach Atiba Lyons feels his side is in much better shape this time around.



Sheffield will be looking for their sixth straight league win on Friday, and will hope to bounce back from defeat by Worcester Wolves in the BBL Trophy last weekend.



"I think we're in a bit better shape than the first game [against Leicester]," said Lyons.



"We had a few injuries before that game, but we're much better prepared this time.



"The guys have been around the league a little bit now, so they know what it's about. But Leicester's a good team and they're still playing for silverware, so it'll be tough."



Lyons' side won all of their games in December and the Sharks' head coach is optimistic his side can regain some of the intensity they played with in late 2016.



"We didn't come out with the right intensity or energy against Worcester," said Lyons.



"I think they just came out a bit sharper than us. They found another gear and we weren't able to combat that.



"But practice has been really good since then. I think the last few games have been a little bit of a mid-season pre-season because we've had so many new guys.



"It's the first time we've really lost with this line-up, so it's been a little bit of a shake-up and practice has been good.



"The Worcester game has to benefit us in the long run. In the BBL, every team is very talented.



"Worcester's record indicates how good a team they are, so I'm sure they'll turn over a lot of talent in the roster."



Lyons has also been pleased with how latest signings Rashawn Rembert, Malcolm Riley and Kellen Thornton are beginning to fit into his young Sharks side.



"They're coming along nicely," said Lyons.



"Rashawn and Malcolm have definitely found their groove. Kellen is the newest of the group so he's still getting into game shape.



"We've got a good group. I think what's most important is that they really play with a team mindset. It's very promising."