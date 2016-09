British basketball play-off champions DBL Sharks Sheffield have unveiled their new-look squad for the 2016/17 season at the UK headquarters of main sponsor, Sheffield-based health care company B. Braun Medical Ltd.

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons presented four new signings - 6’9” forward Shaheed Davis, combo-guard Jordan Davis, 6’10” centre Tony Wroblicky and 6’7” forward Marquis Mathis. The season begins at the EIS on Friday, September 23 against Leicester Riders.