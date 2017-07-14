Sheffield Sharks snap up Leeds Force forward

The DBL Sharks Sheffield have signed Doncaster-born power forward Rob Marsden.

He joins from Leeds following an impressive year, when he was involved in Force taking scalps including Newcastle and Sharks.

Marsden has gained a reputation of being a hard-nosed, skilled big man that brings a strong effort to every game.

“In his last Leeds season, he averaged 14 points and eight rebounds per game, finishing the season fourth in the BBL for rebounding.

“We have had an eye on Rob for some time, so we are pleased he is on board with us,” said Head Coach Atiba Lyons.

“We think he will complement our existing players and help us achieve our goals.

“He really fits our style of play at Sheffield and adds another consistent scorer in the paint and a strong rebounder.

“Rob is a tough player and has a strong work ethic on the floor, so coupled with Mike Tuck and Tony Wroblicky, that will be a front-court to contend with!”

Marsden added: “I have had a chance to speak to Mike in the last couple of years and I thought we would play well off each other. I’m excited to play for my home county club and especially with the pieces we already have in place.”

The forward will be in action at the BBL All Stars Championship on Sunday 24th September at The O2 London.