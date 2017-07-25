Sheffield Sharks re-sign favourites Sing and Gachette

The DBL Sharks are thrilled to announce the return of club favourites Colin Sing and Zach Gachette to the roster for the 2017/18 season.

Both players joined the club initially in 2011 where they completed their undergraduate degrees at Sheffield Hallam University. The teammates graduated and went on to become qualified teachers which has enhanced their positions with the Sharks.

Colin Sing

The 6’7” forward Colin Sing returns following a serious injury to the shoulder which he rehabilitated during last seasons campaign, but feels ready to resume his position at the Yorkshire club.

“It was a difficult year I had a major surgery then really needed to get back to fitness before the season closed which never works as quickly as you like,” said Sing. “The summer break has been great I feel I am at full fitness and I am excited for the season ahead” he finished.

One of the biggest personalities in the squad Zach Gachette re-joined the club last season following a hiatus to his home town in London. Zach remains one of the most athletic guards at the BBL and his average of 10 points and 3 assists per game kept the Sharks competing for honours.

“I am looking forward to this season, last year we had a high turnover of staff due to injuries and it wasn’t easy to keep settled. That said we did well to stay top four and this season we are hoping for better luck with some great experience coming on board” said Gachette.

The Sharks community programmes are extremely well regarded in Sheffield and Sing supports Sharks head teacher Sarah Carpenter at the Sharks classroom whereby disengaged students come to make academic improvements and achieve qualifications.

Gachette works closely with Sharks community partner B Braun to ensure the delivery of a primary school programme, B healthy BBraun where hundreds of Y6 students throughout the region learn about how to stay healthy and improve physical fitness.

“Of course Colin and Zach are an asset on the court, but both these players have an enormous impact on the community in a very real way, their pathway to success makes them superb role models and they can prove that using sport as a vehicle for learning can help any child on the road to a positive life,” said MD Sarah Backovic.