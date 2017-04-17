Sheffield Sharks in good shape and at full strength for play-offs, says Mike Tuck

The DBL Sharks Sheffield are back to full strength at the right time ahead of the end-of-season play-offs, according to captain Mike Tuck.

The Sharks enjoyed a 90-71 win over Bristol Flyers at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield on Friday and face Worcester Wolves in their penultimate outing of the regular season next Friday.

And although the Wolves are on a 12-game winning streak coming into their clash with the Sharks, Tuck feels Sheffield are in good shape for the final two games.

“It’s great to be at full strength and we’re hitting that at the right time,” said Tuck.

“We’re level in the head-to-head against Worcester, we’re tied with them and a win against them next weekend would help.

“It would get us one step closer to getting that third seat in the play-offs.

“And then we see Newcastle on Sunday, one of the giants in the league. They’re not a team you want to take lightly, so it’ll be a big test for us.

“But we need these big tests - this is the kind of calibre of team we’re going to face in the play-offs.”

Bristol came up against a red-hot Malcolm Riley on Friday night, who registered 35 of the Sharks’ 90 points.

And Tuck feels Riley will have an important part to play in the Sharks’ quest to repeat last season’s play-off success.

“Malcolm has been a great player for us,” said Tuck.

“He’s really bossed the second half of the season, he’s really stepped up these last few games and we expect even more from him, he can hopefully take that form into the play-offs.

“When we’re clicking it’s a great feeling, the vibe on the court is great - but that’s why we brought the likes of Rashawn Rembert and Malcolm here.

“We brought them here to be our offensive threats and to be our stars so we want them to be that.

“Rashawn had a good game too, and it was nice to see Jordan back in the mix.”