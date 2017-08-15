Sheffield Sharks hand new opportunity to Mike Tuck

DBL Sheffield Sharks have extended the contract of team captain Mike Tuck back for the 2017/18 season - and given him extra responsibilities.

The 6’7” power forward has held the role of captain for the last five years and will now also assume the new role of Marketing/Commercial Manager for the Sharks.

Sharks Director Karen Child created the role in line with the expansion of the club business activities which is presently working on the development of its own facility on the Olympic Legacy Park site.

“We wanted someone to take on the Marketing/PR/Commercial role because we have so much activity right now and little resource to make the most of it,” said Child.

“Given Mike’s experience we decided he is probably the best candidate for the post, his knowledge of the game and the club is impossible to match and he has a particular focus on new media which is exactly what we are looking for.”

Tuck said: "First of all I’m thrilled to be back playing for another season, I underwent much needed foot surgery at the beginning of the summer and I can’t wait to play without pain!

“However, taking on the role of Marketing/Commercial Manager is even more exciting and there is so much going on with this club, these are exciting times.

"I look forward to tackling this new challenge and building new relationships with the business community in the local area.”