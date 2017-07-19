Royalty signs for Sheffield Sharks!

DBL Sharks Sheffield have signed their first 'non-national' signing of the season - a man called Edgar McKnight III!

American point guard McKnight, a six footer from 6’0 New Orleans was a star University player and all-time leader in assists, averaging 14 points and 6 assists a game.

Known as Mackey, real name Edgar McKnight III, he went on to start his professional contracts in Greece, Ukraine and last season in Lithuania where he was brought in late to

help his team reach the Playoffs averaging 4pts and 3 assists.

Coach Atiba Lyons. said: “This is a really exciting signing for the team, we are looking for a true leader and we think we found it in Mackey. He has a reputation for being tough and we believe he will add some control to the floor” said

With relative experience in high standard leagues Mackey will be the starting point guard and is looking forward to the challenge.

“I am thrilled to be joining Sheffield, the Sharks have a history of winning championships and that is where I want to be. I believe my experience will help in this league and I am

looking forward to working with the squad we have this year” said McKnight.

The DBL Sharks are set to announce further signings imminently and are looking forward to their first championship fixture against Surrey.

“The fixture list looks challenging as ever, as we don’t know much about Surrey’s signings it is hard to know what we are up against but I know they will be tough, historically they

have always given us a close game” said Lyons.