Report: Worcester Wolves 70 DBL Sharks Sheffield 83

DBL Sharks Sheffield boosted their hopes of a top-four finish after ending the 12-game win streak of Worcester Wolves with a 70-83 road triumph.

Atiba Lyons’ side - who face Newcastle on Sunday - gradually pulled away for an important win in front of the BBC Sport cameras with both teams having identical records heading into the contest.

Tony Wroblicky impressed with a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Mike Tuck and Rashawn Rembert both added 13 points apiece in the win.

There was still nothing to separate the two sides after the opening 10 minutes with the game level at 22 before the Sharks began to make their move.

Worcester had led 28-24 early in the second until a 9-0 run gave the visitors control and they opened up an eight-point advantage at the half. Sheffield moved as many as 13 points infront in the third quarter and still had a double-digit lead by the end of the period.

A strong start to the fourth pushed Sharks out to a 62-79 lead and they wrapped up an impressive victory ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Newcastle.