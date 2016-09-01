Play off star Kyle Odister back for DBL Sheffield Sharks

DBL Sharks Sheffield have announced the return of BBL Play-Off Final favourite Kyle Odister.

Originally from California but with a British passport, Odister graduated with a master’s degree from Sheffield Hallam University in Business, the sharp-shooting off guard has decided to return to Sheffield and look to expand his opportunities.

“Not only did Kyle deliver on the court and down the Play-Off stretch, but he delivered off the court with a challenging Masters course that he completed in a single season,” said coach Atiba Lyons. “That’s a testament to his commitment.” Odister, who fired 16 points to defeat the Leicester Riders in the BBL Play-Off Final at The O2 in London last May, is keen to take that performance into the new season.

He said, “I am ready to go, I am keen to get to practice with the new squad and there looks to be some great additions this year and I am confident we will compete.”

Though the Sharks begin their pre-season preparations this week, they are still hoping to extend their roster with one or two additions.

“I’m very happy with how we look as I know my players because I’ve seen them all compete,” said Lyons. “But I still have one spot at least that I’m working on before I can actually say this is the final Sharks team for 2016-2017 - we will have to see.”