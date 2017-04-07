Match report: Leicester Riders 80 DBL Sharks Sheffield 71

DBL Sharks Sheffield put in a stubborn performance but ultimately fell just short as they were edged 80-71 by top-of-the-table Leicester Riders.

The Sharks came out fighting after a lacklustre performance against Glasgow Rocks, and despite the Riders drawing first blood Sheffield took the lead early in the first, Tony Wroblicky and Malcolm Riley nudging them in front.

Head coach Atiba Lyons will have been pleased by the Sharks’ start when Mike Tuck and Rashawn Rembert opened up a four-point first quarter lead. The Riders came out strongly in the second to go back in front, but Zach Gachette and Wroblicky kept the Sharks in touch, yet despite poor three-point shooting the home side still managed to go in at 36-32 at the half.

A strong start to the third for the Riders saw them open up an 11-point lead but back came Sheffield, Riley adding nine quick points to bring the Sharks to within three - however a 6-2 end to the quarter pushed Leicester back in front.

The final 10 saw more of the same - Sheffield coming up with big shots at times, Malcolm Riley and Zachary Gachette looking particularly lively, but ultimately falling just short.

Two quick-fire triples from Leicester opened up a double-digit lead and moved one win away from claiming the BBL title.

Sharks scorers: Rembert 21, Riley 20, Gachette 10, Wroblicky & Tuck 7, Guercy 6.