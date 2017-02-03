Match report: DBL Sharks Sheffield 79 Worcester Wolves 77

DBL Sharks Sheffield secured a nail-biting 79-77 victory over Worcester Wolves in a dramatic game at the EIS last night.

Atiba Lyons’ side had been down by 10 in the second quarter, but battled back and held on down the stretch.

Mike Tuck and Rashawn Rembert top scored with 17 points apiece with Tony Wroblicky adding a further 16 points.

Both teams found their flow on offence in a high-scoring opening period with Worcester gaining a narrow lead.

However, the Sharks put together an 11-1 run to go into the half-time break level before another strong finish helped establish a five-point gap by the end of the third.

Worcester levelled with a 7-2 start and the game was still tied at 75 inside the final two minutes with Tuck coming up with the crucial go-ahead basket.