Early signings leave DBL Sharks Sheffield in good shape

DBL harks Sheffield head coach Atiba Lyons was pleased with his side’s progress after they despatched Manchester Giants at EIS Sheffield on Friday.

The Sharks continued their pre-season preparations with a comfortable 111-81 win over the Giants, and Lyons was satisfied with the way his new-look side continued to gel.

With two weeks still to go until the start of the 2017/18 season and in stark contrast to the last campaign - when countless early-season roster changes hampered the side’s progress - the Sharks have made five new signings early - something which Lyons feels will benefit his side in their quest for silverware this season.

“Right now getting the roster together early seems great,” said Lyons.

“It’s just one of those things that’s worked out like that, this year we were lucky enough to get everyone in and signed up early.

“They seem to really enjoy each other’s company and they play well together, they have fun and they laugh but they also compete.

“So from the start we know it’s going to be a solid year because of that - but we’ll see how it goes.”

Lyons also talked up new his side’s ability to learn quickly.

“This [the Giants win] was a good build on from the last game against Manchester Magic, we’ve had a practice and watched film and they really absorbed things well.

“Execution was just that little bit better and I’m very pleased that these guys can take things on board and adjust - so it’s a good step in the right direction.”