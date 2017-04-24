Basketball: Sheffield Sharks crash to defeat against Newcastle Eagles

The DBL Sharks Sheffield ended the 2016/17 British Basketball League season with a dramatic defeat to ESH Group Eagles Newcastle at EIS Sheffield on Sunday.

Defeat confirmed the Sharks’ fourth-placed finish for 2016/17 and a play-off quarter final against Worcester Wolves next weekend.

Captain Mike Tuck got the ball rolling for Sheffield in this one from Tony Wroblicky’s assist, but a 13-0 Eagles run saw them surge into a commanding lead.

Malcolm Riley and Jordan Davis put a 5-0 run together to get the Sharks back into the game, Davis and Colin Sing keeping the Sharks in touch at 20-27 at the end of the first quarter.

A lively start to the second saw the Sharks draw to within five points of the Eagles, before superb combination play between Davis and Tuck enabled the latter to lay up and give the Sharks a platform to put together a sublime 16-4 spell to lead 42-37 at the half.

The Eagles sprung back into life in the third, putting together a blistering 20-0 run to reclaim the lead before Mike Tuck and George Brownell reduced the deficit to 60-66 going into the final quarter.

A flurry of points at the start of the fourth kept the Eagles clear until Jordan Davis provided the assist of the game for Wroblicky to lay up, Rashawn Rembert hit a superb triple and Malcolm Riley added three quick scores to level the game with three minutes left.

Rembert then edged the Sharks in front but the Eagles hit back, before Max Guercy brought the Sharks back to 82-83 with seven seconds left.

Rembert’s attempted game-winning triple missing narrowly, confirmed the Sharks’ fourth-place finish.

Sharks scorers: Rembert 16, Riley 15 (MVP), Davis 13, Tuck 12, Wroblicky 8, Sing 8, Guercy 5, G. Brownell 3, E. Brownell 2.