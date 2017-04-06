Basketball: Lyons seeks response from wounded Sheffield Sharks

DBL Sharks Sheffield head coach Atiba Lyons is looking for a reaction following their heavy defeat to Glasgow Rocks last weekend.

The Sharks face table-toppers Leicester Riders on Friday night before travelling to Manchester Giants on Sunday, with Lyons looking to ‘correct some wrongs’.

“We’ve trained hard this week,” said Lyons. “We corrected some wrongs but a team like Leicester is so talented, so we just need to play hard and give ourselves a chance.

“Some things take care of themselves but I want to see our intensity levels back up.”

Lyons was critical of the performance during their 55-84 home loss and insisted every game is critical at this stage of the season.

“A lot of things are out of our hands but we’ve just got to win these few games,” said Lyons. “We’ve had a decent run of games and to be fair, we cut it close at Surrey, but we’ve addressed some issues and hopefully the guys will come out with more focus.”

“We’ve got to make sure we press teams as much as we can – it’s important we’re in the right position to gain momentum.”